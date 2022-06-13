‘Powerful’ question to reporters

CHENNAI: Electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and BJP state president K Annamalai might have engaged in verbal duels on various issues but they agree on one issue - schooling reporters on how to do their jobs.

Annamalai had a series of incidents of accusing reporters of taking money from DMK to ask uncomfortable questions to him. But Senthilbalaji had a different complaint to reporters though.

The electricity minister, while addressing reporters after inspecting NCTPS III construction work on Sunday, expressed his displeasure over the reporters not seeking a response from a political party leader (Annamalai) who made wrong claims over the non-operation of the Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant for which he had given clarification.

“There was a lot of criticism for the coal import. Due to prompt action, we are importing 4.8 lakh tonne of coal at a cheaper cost of US $137 per ton. No other states including Gujarat had brought at such a cheaper price,” he claimed. He said that the media should also appreciate prompt actions. He added that the media should have explained the steps taken by the government and at what cost other states have imported coal. “If all these were mentioned in a news item, the people will understand it,” he said, adding that the reports were instead alleging that the contracts were awarded to so and so private companies which is related to someone. “All the contracts were awarded through a transparent process,” he explained.