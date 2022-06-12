Is card payment a gateway to harassment?

CHENNAI: While digital transactions are efficient and easy in most cases, there are cases when operational and connectivity issues are a deterrent.

This reporter had a harrowing experience while trying to fill fuel at a local fuel station using a debit card. When the fuel station was located on GST road near Pazhavanthangal station, the staffer there was apprehensive about accepting card payments. “Card payments are the worst mode of transaction. We struggle to complete the payment every time due to the poor gateway,” he said.

Attempts to convince the staffer went horribly wrong as the stubborn staffer insisted that customers must refrain from using cards at fuel stations. He lost his cool and yelled, “Why should I swipe your card?” before uttering expletives.

Although the issue was flagged to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it did not evoke much response, let alone a resolution. When the matter was posted on a social media group of Nanganallur, many users admitted to suffering similar abuse at the same fuel station. A few had even complained of having been cheated by the gas station.

The government should regulate the fuel outlets’ license and disclose its position on cards/digital payments. Oil companies and their agencies who run outlets would also do well to sensitise staff at fuel stations.