Murdered cabbie’s body was chopped before dumping, say police

CHENNAI: Investigating the murder of a cab driver in KK Nagar, officials said the accused, including an absconding policeman, had cut the victim’s body into pieces before taking it to Padalam in Chengalpattu where the body was disposed of. Incidentally, this is the third murder in a month in Chennai where the victim’s body was severed.

Senthil kumar, a police official attached to Sembium station, and his associates severed his neighbour Ravi’s body in the bathroom so that they could flush the blood spilled on the floor. They then bundled the body parts along with household goods in the guise of shifting their house from the neighbourhood on June 2.

Initially, they headed to Palaiyanur and dumped the body at a demolished building on the roadside where Senthilkumar reportedly tried burning the body. His friends then shifted the severed parts about 300 feet away from the spot. But they left behind one hand and leg at the place before burning his body. Chengalpattu police recovered the decomposed body parts.

Padalam police arrested Senthilkumar’s girlfriend Kavitha on Saturday. According to officials, the motive behind the gruesome murder is said to be a petty quarrel between Kavitha and Ravi’s wife Aishwarya. Based on Kavitha’s compliant, Senthilkumar and his associates confronted Ravi which resulted in his murder.