3.3 tonnes of banned plastic seized in 10 days in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified raided against one-time-use plastic items as the civic body seized more than 3,300 kilograms of banned plastic during the last 10 days.

According to a civic body statement, raids against the banned plastic items were conducted between June 1 and June 10. "As many as 5,834 commercial establishments and shops were raided during the period. During the raids, banned plastic items were found in 2,183 shops, and as much as 3,351 kilograms of plastic were seized. A total of Rs. 7.49 lakh was collected as penalty from the shop owners, " the statement said.

Apart from the raids between June 1 and June 10, a shop on LB Road in Adyar was raided on Saturday, and a penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed against the shop owner.

Among the 15 zones, the highest quantity of banned plastic items was seized from the Kodambakkam zone where 1,454 shops are raided. Of the 1,454 shops, 1,247 kilograms of plastic items were seized from 377 shops.

In the Royapuram zone, the civic body raided 23 shops and 1,147 kilograms of banned plastic were seized from all the shops that were raided. The civic body requested the citizens to use alternate products to avoid one-time-use plastic items.