Man confesses killing father for Rs 40 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: After five days of custodial enquiry, Gunasekharan, the man from Valsaravakkam who allegedly killed his father and took the body to Ranipet where he buried it, has confessed that he killed his father for Rs 40 lakh cash.

Gunasekharan, who had murdered his father Kumaresan (78), at latter’s house and buried his chopped body, had surrendered in a court last week. After burying his father, Gunasekharan had even gone to the police station along with his sister to lodge a complaint that Kumaresan is missing.

Kumaresan was staying on the first floor of the house along with his daughter Kanchana Mala, while his son Gunasekaharan stayed with his wife and two children on the other floor. Two other daughters of Kumaresan are married and settled. Gunasekharan had murdered his father when Kanchana Mala left for her house in Mandaveli in the third week of May.

When came to know that police were looking for him, he went absconding. He surrendered a few days ago and police took him into custody for questioning. During questioning he confessed that he murdered his father for the money he possessed.

Police said that of the Rs 40 lakh Gunasekharan took from his father, he had spent around Rs 18 lakh in less than two weeks, police said.