IIT-M student loses Rs 1.46 lakh to online job portal agent

CHENNAI: An IIT-M student, who had been searching for a part-time job in an online portal, was conned by a man and took Rs 1.46 lakh from her promising to get a part-time placement at a leading company in the city. Based on her complaint, the cybercrime cops are searching for the suspects.

The victim, Saritha (21), a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT-M was staying in Kotturpuram and was applying for job offers through various job portals, police said. Few months ago, Saritha was introduced to one Nitheesh Reddy through an online job searching site.

After interacting with Saritha and learning about interests and profiles, Nitheesh promised to get her a job at a popular firm in the city. But, he demanded Rs 1.50 lakh in advance and promised that Saritha would get double money as interest and also a job, police said.

Saritha transferred Rs 1.46 lakh, in different installments to Nitheesh, but later he went silent and allegedly did not respond to the calls of Saritha, said the police. Realising that she was conned, she lodged a complaint at the Mylapore Cyber cell.