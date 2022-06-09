Manali, Perungudi residents told to apply for new Metrowater connection

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has requested the residents in Manali and Perungudi zones to apply for water connections.

In a press release, the water manager said that a project to provide piped water supply to Edayanchavadi, Sadaiyankuppam, Kadapakkam, Vadaperumbakkam, Theeyambakkam, Mathur areas in the Manali zone and Jalladiyanpettai in Perungudi has been completed.

"The public residing in those areas may apply through the online portal https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in by paying the necessary payment for availing of new water service connections to their premises, " the release said.

Residents can also contact area engineer of Manali (8144930902), deputy area engineer (8144930204) and deputy area engineer (8144930205) in Manali and area engineer of Perungudi (8144930914), assistant engineer (8939855191) and deputy area engineer (8144930243) for further details.