Lack of inclusivity, accessibility hits disabled’s wallet hard

CHENNAI: R Sathish Kumar (33), who works at a public sector bank in Medavakkam, spends close to Rs 10,000 per month for commuting to his office and for other disability-related works in the city.

“I can reduce the cost to Rs 1,500 per month if public transportation becomes more inclusive for persons with disability,” he says.

Currently, Metro stations and local stations in the city are not disabled-friendly. In Metro stations, the horizontal and vertical gap makes it necessary for persons with disabilities (PwD) to take help from others despite using a powered wheelchair, claim activists.

“None of the stations of Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) is accessible for PwDs. Though the Metro stations are fairly better, they’re still not fully safe or inclusive,” he laments.

There is a noticeable gap between the train and platform at all Metro stations, he points out, and adds, “If the wheelchair accidently locks into that gap, the user can jerk and fall. Likewise, the gap is dangerous for those using walking sticks and even for children.”

As a member of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA), Sathish pointed out that the MRTS train was roughly 1-1.5 feet higher than the platform at any stations — suburbs and local. “It’s important to increase the level of the platform, which can be done in a phased manner. Even the door size in MRTS trains and the gap between two seats in each train must be widened so that a person using a wheelchair and/or crutches can pass by,” he explains.

Subsequently, CMRL claims that when the load is full, the train and platform will come to the same level. However, a wheelchair user and or any PwD cannot rely on those aspects.

“Such differences should seriously be considered as risk factors for PwDs while CMRL is auditing. Additionally, the ticket counters and Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) should also be taken into consideration, which is currently non-inclusive” added another member of DRA.

Officials did not respond despite multiple attempts.