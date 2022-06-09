HomoSEP, IIT-M’s robot to clean septic tanks set for field deployment

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ ‘HomoSEP,’ a Robot developed by the institute’s researchers to eliminate manual scavenging in the country is all set for field deployment.

A total of ten units are planned to be deployed across Tamil Nadu with the researchers already in touch with sanitation workers to identify locations.

At present, the first two HomoSEP units have been distributed to self-help groups led by Nagamma and Ruth Mary whose husbands died tragically during sanitation work, through the support of NGOs.

In the unique model being pioneered, IIT Madras is empowering enterprises established by such self-help groups, whose key stakeholders will be women impacted by the tragic consequences of manual scavenging. The task of further distribution of 9 more units, several of which have already been fabricated as per the project plans, is ongoing.