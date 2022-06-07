Minor among 3 held for robbing petrol bunk staffer

CHENNAI: Three people, including a minor, who threatened a petrol bunk staff at knifepoint and snatched his money and mobile phone near Tambaram on Tuesday, were arrested by the police.

Officials said the trio on bike came to the petrol bunk on Mudichur service road on Monday at midnight. After noticing that there was only one staffer at the petrol bunk, they threatened him at knifepoint, tied him up and looted the cash around 50,000 and a smartphone before escaping from the spot.

Based on a complaint, a team from Peerkankaranai police station came to the spot and checked the CCTV footage. With the help of the bike registration number, they identified the suspects as Madan (21) of Vyasarpadi, Lakshmanan (19) of Vepery and a 17-year-old boy from Triplicane.

The police arrested the three of them and seized the smartphone and a bike from them. Later, the boy was sent to a government home while Madan and Lakshmanan were sent to judicial custody.