Man arrested for harassing minor girl on train

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl on a train on Monday. Police identified the accused as Deepak of Rajasthan. The incident took place when the train was stationed at Chennai Central Railway Station. On Monday, the girl and her father were on a train bound for Bihar. Before the train left, the father got down to get food and the girl went to the toilet. Deepak allegedly followed her and sexually harassed her near the washroom. By this time, the girl’s father had returned. The girl informed him about the issue, and he in turn told the Railway Police after which Deepak was arrested.