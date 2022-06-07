Lake near Pallikaranai marshland turns pink, experts predict algal bloom

CHENNAI: A lake situated closer to the Pallikaranai marshland in Chennai turned pink on Thursday, raising concerns among locals. Environmental experts claimed that algal bloom in the lake due to the presence of Perungudi dump yard nearby might have changed the colour of water.

Meanwhile it is to be noted that on April 27, a major fire broke out at Perungudi dump yard, which took several days to be put off. The reason for the fire was found due to dumping of all kinds of chemical, electronic, bio and medical wastes being dumped at one place, ultimately leading to fire in the dump yard.

Meanwhile, environmentalists also predict a similar reason for the Pallikaranai lake turning pink. “The landfill in the area used to be a marshland. Since the time it was turned into a dump yard, all kinds of wastes have been dumped in the location. This could have caused the growth of algal bloom in the lake, which turned the colour of water,”said a city-based environmentalist.

Experts further claim that as algal bloom thrives in methane, it is considered dangerous because it kills living organisms in the lake.

Subsequently, the officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and a team from IIT-Madras took samples from the lake on Thursday afternoon. Though the team is awaiting results, sources claim that presence of algal bacteria might have caused the colour change.