HC cancels bail granted to Sattai Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to YouTuber Sattai Duraimurugan after the government advocate submitted that he continued to post derogatory statements against Chief Minister MK Stalin despite giving an undertaking that he would not do so.

Appearing for the police inspector of Thiruppanandal in Thanjavur, the additional public prosecutor submitted that Duraimurugan, who was arrested for making derogatory remarks in his social media posts, was continuing to do so to gain more views for his videos to gain pecuniary remuneration from YouTube. Hence, the bail that was granted on August 6, 2021, should be cancelled, submitted the petitioner.

In his order, Justice B Pugalendhi said the YouTuber appeared to be in the habit of committing the offences with an intention to have more views so as to earn money from social media. Within a few days after submitting an undertaking affidavit before the court, based on which he was enlarged on bail, he has indulged in further offence by making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister.

“This court is satisfied that it’s a clear violation of the terms and conditions stipulated in the earlier orders and as such, this court is inclined to cancel the earlier bail granted to this YouTuber,” the court said.