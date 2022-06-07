178 families on Cooum banks refuse to shift to Perumbakkam tenements
CHENNAI: About 178 families of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Indira Nagar living on the banks of Cooum river refused to shift to Perumbakkam tenements citing the impact on livelihood were allotted houses at KP Park.
A decision to this effect was taken at a consultation meeting chaired by HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu at Rippon Building with various stakeholder departments, including Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Revenue Department and Chennai River Restoration Trust.
An official release said the people living on the Cooum river bank at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Indira Nagar at Ward 59 of the Corporation were resettled at Perumbakkam to ensure their safety and good sanitary condition as part of the Resettlement Project of the CRRT. As per the enumeration, there were 2092 families identified and 1,914 families were resettled at Perumbakkam. “But, 178 families petitioned the Chief Minister stating that their livelihood would be affected due to resettlement and sought allocation of houses close to the existing residence. As per the CM’s direction, those families were allocated tenements at KP Park - II, ” it said.
CPM Central Chennai district secretary G Selva who led a series of protests in support of the 178 families thanked the clChief Minister, HR&CE Minister and TNUHDB managing director for the allocation of houses at KP Park itself. “For the last two years, the 178 families have been protesting against the move to resettle them at Perumbakkam. They have been petitioning the ministers and officials under the guidance of my party seeking allocation of houses within the city at KP Park,,” he said.