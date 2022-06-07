178 families on Cooum banks refuse to shift to Perumbakkam tenements

CHENNAI: About 178 families of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Indira Nagar living on the banks of Cooum river refused to shift to Perumbakkam tenements citing the impact on livelihood were allotted houses at KP Park.

A decision to this effect was taken at a consultation meeting chaired by HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu at Rippon Building with various stakeholder departments, including Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Revenue Department and Chennai River Restoration Trust.