‘The Way I See it’: Chennai man with disability launches book

Besides working at a private sector bank at Thousand Lights area in Chennai for the past eight years, Karthik is also a writer, model and disability-rights activist. “One of the greatest comments I received so far is how my stories motivated the individual and even saved a few from ending their life. Hence after pondering and years of putting off, I finally decided to tell my story out,”said Karthik.

Speaking further, Karthik says that he has completed one task from his long list of tasks to do. “It took almost two months to finish the book. As that is over with, the next task is to get married, purchase a house,” added Karthik. Of all tasks, Karthik who is a die-hard fan of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar says he wants to meet him and maybe act with him in a movie.

Speaking about the book and Karthik’s journey, his mother Rajalakshmi said she has always been worried about his condition and his acceptance in the society. “If a person with a disability can achieve so many tasks and set out to achieve more, the rest of us can also do better. Karthik’s book speaks about this and how disability is not an inability,” added Rajalakshmi.