Tamil Nadu tuning into ganja hotspot, says Seeman

CHENNAI: "The State government has informed that in the last one year one lakh kilos of ganja has been seized and 2,200 cases have been filed. Apart from that there were incidents such as policemen selling the seized ganjas and the police department has warned that strict action will be taken on the policemen who reveal the identity of persons giving tip off about ganja sales and distribution. All these show that the usage of ganja has become rampant in the State," said Seeman, in a statement.

He also said that in the past ganja was sold secretly in bigger cities but now the ganja sales have become so open that even the smaller villages are not spared. "State government knows very well that the entire quantum of ganja is smuggled into the state from Andhra Pradesh and still why is the state not taking any affirmative action," asked Seeman.

He further said that vacancies in narcotics intelligence wings is another reason for such prevalence of ganja in the State and the Chief Minister who has the police department under him should take immediate steps to stop circulation, sale and consumption of ganja.