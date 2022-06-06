Pedestrian subway planned in front of CMC Hospital

VELLORE: CMC Director Dr JV Peter said they were awaiting a proposal for pedestrian subway across Arcot Road in front of the hospital. This follows a inspection by Collector Kumaravel Pandian accompanied by Vellore DMK MLA P Karthikeyan and Mayor Sujatha Anand at the location in front of the hospital on Monday. Pandian said that Rs 15 lakh had been sanctioned for the pre-proposal works.

Dr Peter said, “Once we get the proposal from the government, it will be placed before the CMC council which is set to meet in a few days.” Asked if the hospital executive committee could not decide on the issue, he said, “they might not want to take a decision as many issues are involved.”

However, he added, “the hospital cannot compromise with issues like patient and ambulance movement.” Sources also added that the proposal will also affect the FSI (floor space index) as already the hospital is constrained for space.

What is intriguing is that only about 50 feet on either side of the hospital’s second gate faces heavy traffic congestion as that is the stretch used by patients/attendants to go to lodges, shops and other facilities located on Gandhi Road.” What adds to the chaos is the parking of autos, which often cause traffic problem in front of the gate,” a former employee said.

RTO officials said most of the autos converging on CMC Hospital operated without permits. “If such illegal autos are impounded it will bring some much-needed relief to pedestrians and motorists,” said Vellore District Consumer Council president K Sathiyamoorthy. However, “an escalator type crossing will be best-suited measure at this spot,” Dr Peter said and added, “all will depend on the proposal mooted by the district administration.”