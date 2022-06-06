Museum of possibilities opened for differently-abled in Chennai

CHENNAI: For the first time in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated a museum for differently-abled named 'museum of possibilities'.
The museum which has been established at the cost of Rs 1 crore, inside the campus of State Commissionerate for the differently-abled. After inaugurating the museum, Stalin saw the objects displayed in the museum and he was explained the features inside the museum.
The museum has features such as education tools, playing tools, handwork tools, augmentative and alternative communication, computer access, application and software for independent living, scan and read technology and so on.
One of the important features of the museum is a model house set up for differently-abled in which a sample kitchen, bed room and restrooms are present.
In the model house, equipment which are useful for the differently-abled persons are showcased. For instance, the kitchen contains slabs of variable heights for different kinds of differently-abled persons.
Similarly, the bed room contains special beds for them and the restrooms have different kinds of seating arrangements, special bars for them to hold and so on.
However, the most important feature of the museum is that every equipment or object for the differently-abled persons has a QR code so that the differently-abled persons can scan them to obtain the details of the objects such as their price and the place where it is available.
Officials attached to the differently-abled department said that the objects are available for all strata of differently-abled welfare persons at all prices and even for people in rural areas can be benefited out of this museum by knowing about the objects that are rarely found in their localities.
Following the inauguration of the museum, Stalin also launched a scheme named ‘choice based system’ of providing assistive devices under which the differently-abled persons will be given five types of aids based on their choice.
Photo Credits: Justin George