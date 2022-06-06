Man hacked to death after chase in Pudupettai

CHENNAI: A 23 year old man was allegedly chased and hacked to death on Sunday night in Pudupettai.

The deceased was identified by the police as 'Mokka' Mohan and the incident happened around mid night.

Mohan was chased by the gang via Ayyaswamy street for a distance before he was hacked by the attackers.

The police team that rushed to the spot shifted the body of Mohan to RGGGH for post mortem examination.

Following the murder, senior officials visited the crime scene and formed special team to track the culprits.

Police beleive it could be a murder due to previous enmity and are checking the background of the deceased.