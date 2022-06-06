Headless burnt body: Girl friend among 2 arrested near Chennai

Police has now arrested his girlfriend Zeenath and her male friend Mahesh for murdering Sirajuddin, a Mangadu resident.

Police said Zeenath, living in Poonamallee was having issues with Sirajuddin as the latter was not helping her with money. Though she had given him money many times in the past, he had refused to help her, when she fell sick.

In between she developed friendship with Mahesh, who runs a road side eatery on a cart. On the day of the murder when Sirajuddin went to Zeenath's house he found Mahesh there and it triggered a physical fight between the two men. Sirajuddin collapsed and died in the assualt by Mahesh, police said.