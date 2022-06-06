City

Headless burnt body: Girl friend among 2 arrested near Chennai

Police said that the deceased Sirajuddin was a murder suspect, who worked as an auto rickshaw driver. He had allegedly murdered TV artist with the help of his female friend and stole valuables in Virugambakkam in the year 2016.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 days after identifying the body found without head and hands in Thiruverkadu police station limit, police has arrested girlfriend of the victim along with her male friend.

Police has now arrested his girlfriend Zeenath and her male friend Mahesh for murdering Sirajuddin, a Mangadu resident.

Police said Zeenath, living in Poonamallee was having issues with Sirajuddin as the latter was not helping her with money. Though she had given him money many times in the past, he had refused to help her, when she fell sick.

In between she developed friendship with Mahesh, who runs a road side eatery on a cart. On the day of the murder when Sirajuddin went to Zeenath's house he found Mahesh there and it triggered a physical fight between the two men. Sirajuddin collapsed and died in the assualt by Mahesh, police said.

After he died the two chopped his hands and head took it to somewhere in Thirumazhisai on a bike and threw away by Mahesh while the rest of the body was taken in his auto and burnt in Kannapalayam area. The auto was left abandoned in Avadi after removing the number plate.

Police are yet to trace the missing head and hands.

