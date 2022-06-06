Foreign currency worth Rs 1.17 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 1.17 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested two passengers on Monday.

Based on information that foreign currency was smuggled out of India, the officials on Sunday midnight while checking the passengers, who were about to board the flight to Sharjah, on suspicion intercepted a 28-year-old man from Chennai. During questioning, the passenger was evasive in his replies and when checked his baggage the Customs found he had hidden US dollars in the secret chamber. They seized dollars worth Rs 97.46 lakh and he was arrested.

During the inquiry, it was found that another passenger was about to board the flight to Dubai from Chennai. Soon, the officials during check-in intercepted a 24-year-old man from Chennai when he was about to board a flight to Dubai on Monday morning. When officials checked his baggage they recovered US dollars worth Rs 19.68 lakh and he was arrested. Further inquiry is on.