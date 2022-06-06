4 construction workers supplying heroin in Chennai suburbs arrested

CHENNAI: The police received a piece of information that heroin is being supplied during weekends in Chromepet, Pallavaram, Nagalkeni, Shankar Nagar, Polichalur and Anagaputhur. Following that the Shankar Nagar police formed a special team and the police caught a few youngsters who had heroin. During the inquiry, they told the police that they purchased the drug from the construction workers from West Bengal who are staying in Kundrathur.

The police on Sunday night surrounded the house and during the search, they seized 60 grams of heroin worth Rs 40 lakhs. The police arrested Alam Mandal (62), Rakubullah (22), Ayub Khan (20) and Aslah babu (23) who were staying in the house. After inquiry police said all the four were working as construction workers and supplying heroin at night. Police said Hussain Babu from West Bengal was supplying them with the drugs by smuggling them by train and the police have registered a case and a search is on to nab Hussain Babu.