World Environment Day: In search of a green canopy

They claim that the Metro Water Department charges for treated sewage water. Instead, they can use it to water the planted trees, which would hasten growth, especially during the summer season. “There should be at least 33% green cover. And, as per government data Tamil Nadu has 31% and Chennai has less than 10%. Though we have enough space to grow plants and trees in the city, due to lack of maintenance, there’s no proper vegetation grown here,” adds Senthur.

There are many forest lands in the city but will be hard-pressed to find a good number of tree-covered areas. Environmentalists suggest that the State government plant trees in educational institutions and on river banks. “But it’s the responsibility of both government and public to water it and maintain the saplings. For instance, when a district Collector plants a tree and after a while, he/she’d be replaced, the tree should not be cut. The State must have a mandate on such things,” he points out.