Vandalur Zoo introduces sticker system for plastic bottles

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur zoo) introduced a sticker system for plastic pet bottles which are brought by visitors and for drinking water bottles which are being sold inside by food outlets on account of World Environment Day.

In order to encourage the visitors to return these bottles to designated disposal points, Rs. 10/- will be collected at entry and the same will be refunded once they return the bottle without throwing it into the zoo premises.

The zoo officials also organised a mass tree-planting event involving 350 zoo employees with a slogan of 'one person, one tree', to add to the green cover inside the zoo premises. The staff are of the zoo, have chosen their own choice of native tree species and planted the seedlings in already identified locations, and took a pledge to maintain and upkeep the saplings which they planted.

In order to encourage the sustainable management practice, the park has introduced fish culture in the existing deep water troughs so as to ensure in-house cultivation to meet the day-to-day fish requirements of the water birds and crocodiles housed inside the park as a supplementary measure.