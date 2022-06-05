Rider killed after his bike collides head-on with bus on flyover

CHENNAI: Rider died and the pillion rider suffered injuries after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling skidded while climbing a flyover at Pattabiram and collided head-on with the MTC bus on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Thulasi of Palavedu village near Pattabiram. The pillion rider — Mohanraj of the same locality — has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The two were on their way back home when their bike skidded while climbing the flyover in Pattabiram. The bike ran amok and collided with the MTC bus (route No 580) bound for Arani from Avadi. Thulasi, who rode the bike, died on the spot, said Poonamallee traffic investigation police.