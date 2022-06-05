Reporter's Diary: Dilapidated overhead tank poses threat to locals

CHENNAI: Residents in Thoraipakkam are in fear as an overhead tank in Raju Nagar is in shambles and could fall at any time. The tank poses danger to motorists also as the structure is located close to a street.

David Manohar, a social activist, riled that several complaints have been raised with the authorities concerned including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water).

“I have shared the pictures of the dilapidated tank with the secretary of municipal administration and water supply department. But there is no response from anyone,” he said. The tank is located on Third Street of Raju Nagar in Thoraipakkam. Presently, the tank is in vulnerable condition as the pillars are completely damaged. The steel reinforcements in the pillars are ex- posed suggesting a weaker structure.

Moreover, creepers are all over the tank’s pillars. “The Metro Water should take measures to immediately restore the tank,” David Manohar added.

As most parts of Thoraipakkam locality do not have piped water supply, the tank is considered an important structure in the area. A few days ago, in a move to attract officials’ attention, David Manohar shared some pictures of the dilapidated tank in a Twitter post and warned the authorities about an imminent mishap due to the tank.

However, the social media post also failed to garner the attention of the officials. Other residents requested the government to renovate the structure or reconstruct it before anything could happen.

When asked, Metro Water officials assured that measures will be taken to strengthen the overhead tank.