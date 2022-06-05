Law student ends life at Taramani hostel

CHENNAI: A third-year law college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at a private hostel in Taramani on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sheik Salman, a native of Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli and doing his BCA LLB (Hons) at Dr Ambedkar Law College, said police. According to Sheik’s family, Salman was seen as depressed for the last one month. On Friday afternoon, Sheik Salman hanged himself in the room of a private hostel in Taramani, when his roommates were out. The hostel authorities found him hanging from the ceiling and alerted Taramani police. His body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. A suicide note, retrieved from the room, said no one was responsible for his death. A case was registered by Taramani police and the deceased’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.