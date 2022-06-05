DMS team probes oocytes sale racket

COIMBATORE: A six-member team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural health Services (DMS) from Chennai on Sunday inquired the 16-year-old girl from Erode, who was forced to sell oocytes to private fertility hospitals.

The medical team, led by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of DMS, took the statement of the victim, currently lodged at a government home after being rescued.

The questioning stretched for around three hours, when the minor explained the trauma faced by her over the last several years. The girl’s mother, paramour and K Malathi, 36, an intermediary had forced her to sell ooctyes at least eight times in private hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri districts, since 2017, when she was barely 12-years-old.

The girl alleged that her mother was paid Rs 20,000 every time for selling oocyte, while Malathi received Rs 5,000 as commission.

Besides the trio, the Erode South police also arrested A John, 25, a van driver, who made a fake Aadhaar card with a different name and age to show that the girl was a major. She was also exploited sexually by her mother’s paramour working as a painter.

The victim’s mother, who had separated from her husband, was also into selling her oocytes. After taking the statement from the girl, the Health Department team also visited a private hospital to inquire the doctors and staff.

Viswanathan said that after an inquiry action would be initiated, including cancellation of license of hospitals, if they were found guilty of the offence. “Doctors will also face action, if they had played a role,” he said to reporters.