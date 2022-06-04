Rs 15 crore cheating in freight forwarding business: 4 held

CHENNAI: Chennai city CCB has arrested 4 persons in connection with an alleged cheating complaint filed by 3 companies to the tune of Rs 15.52 crore linked with freight forwarding business.

The arrested were identified as Ponraj, David alias Kevinraj, Gokulnath alias Daniel, all from Thoothukudi and Patrickmari Vijayamurugappa of Puducherry. Police also seized 2 cars, including a Jaguar, cash Rs 58 lakh, 188 sovereigns of gold, laptops, 15 SIM cards and 51 seals.

Accused were allegedly running ‘companies’ named GPR Resources, Fesa Industries, Zenhawk International, Fedele Express, Revolvy International, Zapo Tribros International etc.

The suspects posed as genuine exporter/shipper and engaged freight forwarding companies to hire barges or containers from shell companies referred by them for export of construction material from Tuticorin to Maldives/Jeddah. In reality, no such export takes place. Also the exporter (shipper) and container supplier (liner) are fake companies created in fictitious names by the same fraudsters.

Also all cargo related documents shipping bills, invoice, bills of landing are created fake and no cargo moved as projected and no export has taken place.

The suspects had registered around 40 companies with ROC and used these companies as shipper and liner functioning distinctly from each other while trapping business with freight forwarding. logistics companies.

They engaged only handful staff to do office work but have opened around 61 bank accounts in the name of shell companies, obtained around 15 SIM cards, 81 digital signature certificates, obtained payments and defaulted payments, made imports/exports only on paper, cheated genuine companies based on Hyderabad, Chennai, Thoothukudi, Delhi and Mumbai.

Detailing about the crime handled by the CCB for the last one year officers noted that 79 CCB accused have been detained under Goondas Act. The CCB took up investigation into cases relating to grabbing of lands worth Rs 190 crore and the lands worth Rs 157 crore reverted to the original owners.

Under the Job Racket wing, 23 people who conned the victims to offer definite jobs under state and central governments were arrested.