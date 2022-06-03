Third man injured by truck in Red Hills succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: A day after two men were run over and killed by a truck crew in Red Hills allegedly for harassing them demanding mamool, the third person who was injured too died on Friday. The victim, Naveen (25), from Red Hills was seriously injured when two truck drivers from Uttar Pradesh ran the truck over him while reversing the vehicle.

On Wednesday night, Kumaran, (36), Kamala Kannan, (35) along with Naveen, were boozing in a private truck parking space in Red Hills, where they tried to extract money from truck drivers from Uttar Pradesh named Kanhaiya Lal Singh and Krish Kumar.

Singh denied, confronted and the trio damaged the headlight of the truck.

While the trio harassed the truck drivers repeatedly, Kanhaiya in a bid to escape, reversed the truck over the trio, who was boozing behind the truck.

While Kumaran died on the spot, Kamala Kannan died at the hospital without responding. Kanhaiya Singh and Krish Kumar who initially escaped from the spot were later arrested and remanded in judicial custody.