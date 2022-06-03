Stalin launches people's movement for clean cities

CHENNAI: On the occasion of 99th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched people's movement for clean cities.

Under the movement, cleanliness drives and awareness programme will be undertaken in cities with public participation, including NGOs, resident welfare associations, national green corps, school and college students. The cleanliness drives and awareness programs will be undertaken in 21 Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 490 town panchayats on second and fourth Saturdays.

While inaugurating the movement, Stalin met public and handed over them the pamphlets stressing on cleanliness and asked people to maintain their surroundings clean. Chief Minister along with Ministers, MPs and MLAs took an awareness rally with placards containing messages on importance of cleanliness in Royapuram.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister garlanded the newly inaugurated statue of Karunanidhi in Omandurar Hospital and paid respect to his portrait kept below the statue. He also visited the Anna and Kalaignar memorial in Marina beach and paid respect to the leaders.