Edu-camp offers needy children flight-plan for the future

He says the initiative provided a holistic experience for the students covering both curricular and co-curricular activities along with seminars on personality development. As a part of their exposure visits, the students visited the Collectorate too. “They were very inquisitive and had so many questions about how the administration works, the duties of an IAS and IPS officer, and so on,” Dr Alby says.

The issues students from these communities face include the lack of awareness of educational benefits and schemes. Many drop out of schools at a young age and help their parents with work as well. Dr Alby tells us that these communities have the highest rate of child marriages.

“We wanted to improve the access to and quality of education for these students and therefore we put together a team to work on the project, Siragugal or Wings 100,” he says.

As a part of their exposure visits, students visited industries, the campuses of IIT Madras, Anna University, Birla Planetarium, ISRO in Sriharikota, and other places. In their ten-day residential camp, the students learnt life skills, art and craft, underwent personality development training and had several talks and seminars by motivational speakers.

The students also learnt folk art forms like kummiattam, paraiattam, and oyilattam. The organisers also invited wellknown entertainers for their evening’s amusement.

“At the residential camp, I overcame stage fright. During a talk, the speaker explained our rights and the importance of education. When I was in Class 4, I decided I would become a scientist. When we went to ISRO, I was starstruck. The team explained so much — from the launch of rockets to the mysteries of deep space. Up until that moment I had only known that I wanted to become a scientist, I didn’t know what it took to become one,” says M Vijayan, a Class 9 student.

“Many NGOs collaborated on this project by offering the students personality development modules and life skills. By the end of the camp, each student received an internet-enable tablet PC to ensure that the students continue getting special academic help from trainers and teachers,” says N Poobalamurugan, programme coordinator, Sirugagal.

The Education Department of Tiruvallur is aiming to take in 200 students the next academic year for the ten-day camp. “We hope through this initiative the students understand the importance of education and encourage other kids within their community to take the effort to go to schools. Only then can we uplift a community as whole,” Dr Alby says.