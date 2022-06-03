City

Chennai's 1st flower show at Kalaivanar Arangam: See pics

On the occasion of the birthday of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Udayanithi Stalin inaugurated the three-day flower show today.
A snap from the entrance of the showJustin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Department of Horticulture organised for the first time in Chennai a flower show, inaugurated on the 99th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Flowers at the show in Chennai
A variety of flowers and decorative items made of flowers are on display.

A Thiruvalluvar like statue made of flowers was seen
The flower show is scheduled from 3 June to 5 June and will be open from 9 am to 8 pm. A fee of Rs 50 is charged for public.

The show has over 4 lakh flowers on display with flowers that are from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ooty, Kodaikanal.

A fish like structure made out of roses.
A farmer with his cattle made out of flowers.
Horse and butterfly structures were also on display.
A lion made of fruits was kept for display.
A bear made out of white and red flowers.
