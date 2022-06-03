Chennai's 1st flower show at Kalaivanar Arangam: See pics

On the occasion of the birthday of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Udayanithi Stalin inaugurated the three-day flower show today.

The flower show is scheduled from 3 June to 5 June and will be open from 9 am to 8 pm. A fee of Rs 50 is charged for public.

The show has over 4 lakh flowers on display with flowers that are from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ooty, Kodaikanal.