Avadi man beaten to death over debt of Rs 10,000

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a gang for not repaying a loan of Rs 10,000 on Friday morning in Avadi.

The deceased was identified as M Mohan Raj from Gowri pettai in Avadi and was working as a water-tractor driver in the city. His friend Prabhu from Pudhu Nagar in Avadi was also working with him. The duo collect water from the Metro water pumping station and distribute it to hundreds of residents in the locality on a daily basis in a tractor.

Police said that Mohan Raj had taken the loan of Rs 10,000 from Prabhu about six months ago. For the past few weeks when Prabhu demanded the money back, Mohan Raj had dodged the subject which led to heated conversations between the duo, said the police. On Thursday, Prabhu had called Mohan Raj on mobile several times to ask him for the money and the latter had not responded back, said the police.

According to the police on Friday at around 6.15 am Mohan Raj reached the parking lot opposite Avadi Housing Board, to pick up the vehicle when Prabhu along with two of his friends blocked Mohan Raj and picked up an argument with him. When Mohan Raj kept avoiding them Prabhu, allegedly hit Mohan Raj with an iron rod which is used to manually rotate the accelerator in the tractor, police said.

After Prabhu, his two friends too hit the victim. After the assault the three sped away from the spot, leaving him in the pool of blood. Mohan Raj who was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital was declared dead on arrival. Based on information, the Avadi police registered a case and arrested G Prabhu, (32), from Pudhu Nagar, P Sathish, (26) from Kamarajar Nagar and S Francis, (23), a Cable TV operator from Gandhi Nagar in Avadi.