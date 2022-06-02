Release Tamil version of Labour Act documents, OPS asks

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday charged the DMK government for not releasing the Tamil version of the New Draft Labour Acts.

The AIADMK leader claimed that when the Chief Minister has been demanding to allow the Tamil language to be used in the High Court of Madras, the State official document was not released in Tamil.

Claiming that the Labour Acts documents were released in English on the Tamil Nadu official gazette on April 11, 2022, Pannerselvam said that there was no Tamil version in it.

Stating that labour associations were disappointed that the Act was not released in Tamil, the AIADMK coordinator said the stakeholders in various labour forums feel that to understand the aspects of the Labour Act documents for giving feedback and suggestion for amendments, it should be in Tamil.

"After going through the document thoroughly, they could also discuss with the concerned official," he added.

Panneerselvam also said that since the document, which was released in English, has more than 100 pages, which would be very difficult for the common labour to understand fully.

"Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene into the issue and take necessary steps to release the document in Tamil version," he said adding that he should also ensure that in future all the official document should be released in Tamil along with English.