Man smokes inside flight after repeated warnings, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old passenger who smoked inside the flight was handed over to the police on Thursday.

An Indigo airlines flight from Ahmedabad was heading towards Chennai with 137 passengers on Thursday. In the midair, Sandeep Kumar of Madhya Pradesh started to smoke near the toilet in the aircraft.

The passengers and the air hostesses asked him to stop smoking but the passenger went to his seat and continued to smoke. Later, the pilot was informed and he informed the ATC.

Later, after the flight landed in Chennai the security officials who went inside the aircraft detained Sandeep Kumar and handed him to the airport police station. The police registered a case and he was arrested for further inquiry.