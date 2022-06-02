City

Dynamic lighting to turn Ripon Building bright; Stalin to inaugurate

The building will be lit every night. On Republic and Independence days, the building will be lit in tricolor.
Dynamic lighting to turn Ripon Building bright; Stalin to inaugurate
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ripon Building, the headquarter of the Greater Chennai Corporation, will be a feast to the eyes as Chief minister MK Stalin to inaugurate dynamic lighting system, on Thursday evening.

"Based on an announcement made by the Chief Minister, the civic body installed the dynamic lighting system under Singara Chennai 2.0," a Chennai Corporation official said.

The building will be lit every night. On Republic and Independence days, the building will be lit in tricolor. On the occasions of breast cancer awareness day, world multiple sclerosis day, world down syndrome day and other important days, the building will be lit in respective colors. Civic body has installed the lighting at a cost of Rs. 1.81 crore.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

DMK
Stalin
Greater Chennai Corporation
TN Govt
Singara Chennai 2.0
Ripon Building
Dynamic lighting

Related Stories

No stories found.