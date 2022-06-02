Dynamic lighting to turn Ripon Building bright; Stalin to inaugurate

CHENNAI: Ripon Building, the headquarter of the Greater Chennai Corporation, will be a feast to the eyes as Chief minister MK Stalin to inaugurate dynamic lighting system, on Thursday evening.

"Based on an announcement made by the Chief Minister, the civic body installed the dynamic lighting system under Singara Chennai 2.0," a Chennai Corporation official said.

The building will be lit every night. On Republic and Independence days, the building will be lit in tricolor. On the occasions of breast cancer awareness day, world multiple sclerosis day, world down syndrome day and other important days, the building will be lit in respective colors. Civic body has installed the lighting at a cost of Rs. 1.81 crore.