Boy attempts swimming with thermocol, drowns in Mangadu stone quarry

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youngster drowned at a stone quarry on Wednesday near Mangadu when he allegedly attempted to swim in a pond there with a thermocol sheet.

His body was recovered on Thursday. Police identified the deceased youth as Dinesh Deva of East Mogaippair, a college student. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to a stone quarry at Chikkarayapuram near Mangadu along with three of his friends. After they reached the quarry, the four people started swimming in a pond there.

Police said that Dinesh Deva who was not well versed with swimming entered the water and tried to stay afloat by using a thermocol sheet and drowned. His friends could not save him. Based on an alert a squad from TNFRS and the police rushed to the spot.

His body was fished out on Thursday morning and it was then sent for post-mortem examination.