Chennai Metro rail worker relieved of mobile phone by gang

CHENNAI: A Metro rail worker was allegedly attacked and relieved of his mobile phone by a four-member gang in Purasaiwakkam Tuesday night at knifepoint.

The victim, Ravichandran, (35) of Kannagi Nagar, has been working at Purusaiwakkam Metro work site. At around 11.45 pm a gang of 4 approached him and threatened him at knife point before snatching away his mobile phone.

Another worker, who tried to chase the gang, was also threatened by the gang with a long sickle.

Based on the robbery incident, Ravichandran had lodged a complaint with the Secretariat colony.