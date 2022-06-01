City

Chennai Metro rail worker relieved of mobile phone by gang

At around 11.45 pm a gang of 4 approached him and threatened him at knife point before snatching away his mobile phone.
Chennai Metro rail worker relieved of mobile phone by gang
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Metro rail worker was allegedly attacked and relieved of his mobile phone by a four-member gang in Purasaiwakkam Tuesday night at knifepoint.

The victim, Ravichandran, (35) of Kannagi Nagar, has been working at Purusaiwakkam Metro work site. At around 11.45 pm a gang of 4 approached him and threatened him at knife point before snatching away his mobile phone.

Another worker, who tried to chase the gang, was also threatened by the gang with a long sickle.

Based on the robbery incident, Ravichandran had lodged a complaint with the Secretariat colony.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Chennai Metro Rail
Snatching
Mobile Phone
knifepoint
Purasaiwakkam
long sickle

Related Stories

No stories found.