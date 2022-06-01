Another gang arrested with meth, amphetamine drugs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police have busted yet another narco gang of six men and seized 1.5 kg methamphetamine and 2 kg ephedrine from them.

Police claimed that the gang has been smuggling the drug abroad, including Australia, too for at least the last two years.A police team initially nabbed one S Zahir Hussain, 52, of Triplicane, who works at a leatherbag shop at Mannadi, on Tuesday and seized one kg of methamphetamine.

He allegedly revealed that he received the drug from brokers Mohammed Sultan, (54) of Washermenpet and V Nasser, (55) of Triplicane. Police secured the two and during questioning it was revealed that they were all part of a chain through which the contraband was transported.

Team led Harbour Assistant Commissioner T Veerakumar secured A Junaith Ali, (42) of Triplicane, along with N Azaruddin, (39), who runs a lodge at Triplicane. Police then nabbed Nurul Amin, (39), who supplied the drug, from the lodge. Apart from the drug, eight mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and bangle boxes too were seized from them. Police said that Nurul Amin and Azar, apart from supplying drugs in the localmarket, also smuggled it abroad, to countries like Australia, by hiding the contrabandin parcels.

The other three were part of the local network catering to the demand for the drug in the city, said police. Police said that the main accused from whom Nurul Amin sourced the drug is yet to be traced.