Tambaram CoP, DGP M Ravi retires after 31 years

CHENNAI: DGP M Ravi, the first commissioner of police of Tambaram commissionerate, retired from service on Tuesday after 31 years. His mother and family members apart from senior police officials were present during a farewell parade held in the city.
During his farewell acceptance speech, Ravi asked his subordinates to remember that the public are the boss and to treat them with respect.
A 1991 batch officer, Ravi said: “We are not here to command but to serve the people. My police duty has come to an end but my service to the people will continue. I am retiring with the heavy heart that I can no longer wear the uniform.”
Earlier, Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal noted that Ravi is a person who stays strong both physically and mentally. Head of the TN police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu, said that Ravi and he were classmates in college. With sheer determination, Ravi tried civil service exams from 1987 and cracked it in 1991. Ravi’s house in Delhi was the place for TN civil service aspirants who did not have enough facilities to prepare for the exam.