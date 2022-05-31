Airport’s multi-level car parking to open in June

CHENNAI: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to open the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) in the Chennai airport for the passengers for a trial from June second week.

Construction began in 2018 on 4.25 acres of land at the cost of Rs 250 crore. It’s capable of parking 2,200 cars.

Airport officials said almost 99% of the work is completed and vehicles would be allowed for parking from the second week for testing.

The parking area has two wings — East and West — with 6 levels each. The east wing can hold 700 vehicles and it’s accessible to the shopping mall, food court and multiplex.

The west wing connects passengers to the airport via the new bridge, which was constructed connecting the MLCP with the departure terminals of the Chennai airport.