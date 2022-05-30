Vegetable vendor dies in bid to rescue child in Perungudi lake

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old vegetable vendor drowned even as he rescued a child from a lake in Perungudi. The deceased was identified as Thangam. He had taken a few of his relatives’ kids, who were visiting him during summer vacation, to the Kallukuttai lake for swimming where he drowned. According to the police he managed to rescue a kid who drifted to deeper area in the lake, but he drowned. “He managed to rescue a kid named Periyaswami. But he got stuck in the slush, ” police said. Though fire service and rescue services squad carried out searches on Sunday evening it could not locate the body. However, the body was fished out on Monday morning.