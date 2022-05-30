City

Vegetable vendor dies in bid to rescue child in Perungudi lake

The deceased was identified as Thangam. He had taken a few of his relatives’ kids, who were visiting him during summer vacation, to the Kallukuttai lake for swimming where he drowned.
Vegetable vendor dies in bid to rescue child in Perungudi lake
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old vegetable vendor drowned even as he rescued a child from a lake in Perungudi. The deceased was identified as Thangam. He had taken a few of his relatives’ kids, who were visiting him during summer vacation, to the Kallukuttai lake for swimming where he drowned. According to the police he managed to rescue a kid who drifted to deeper area in the lake, but he drowned. “He managed to rescue a kid named Periyaswami. But he got stuck in the slush, ” police said. Though fire service and rescue services squad carried out searches on Sunday evening it could not locate the body. However, the body was fished out on Monday morning.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Perungudi lake
Perungudi
Vegetable
Kallukuttai lake

Related Stories

No stories found.