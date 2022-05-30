Property tax increase will be lesser at extended zones in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as the property owners in the extended zones of the Chennai Corporation were disgruntled for more than a decade for making them to pay property tax at higher rates than the core city zones, the civic body has decided to keep the increase factor in those zones during the ongoing revision lower than the core city zones.

According to a Chennai Corporation resolution, passed on Monday, during property tax revision taken up in 2018, several objections were received from residents of added zones. Following this, a committee of city engineers and revenue officials was constituted in April.

"The committee has recommended to keep the basic street rates in added areas lesser than the basic street rates of nearby core city areas," the resolution said.

For the residential buildings upto 600 sqft, the increase factor in core city zones will be 1.50 while the increase factor in added zones will be 1.25.

Similarly, the increase factors for the residential buildings between 601 sqft to 1,200 sqft will be 1.75 and 1.50 respectively.

For residential buildings between 1,201 sqft to 1800 sqft, the increase factor in core city zones will be 2 while the increase factor in added zones will be 1.75.

Similarly, the increase factors for the residential buildings more than 1,801 sqft, the increase factors will be 2.50 and 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, the civic body has received 38 objections and suggestions from the residents on the proposed property tax revision and the civic body will send its response to those residents.