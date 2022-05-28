J&K man held in city for sexually abusing girl three years ago

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir, who was wanted in connection with a Pocso case registered by the Chennai Central Railway police nearly three years ago, was arrested at the railway station.

The accused Mohanlal was listed as wanted person in a child abuse case registered in 2019, but he remained absconding till now. Officials said he is believed to have left Chennai immediately after the case was registered against him.

He travelled to Delhi from J-K and from there to Chennai by train.

As soon as reached Chennai Central railway station, he was arrested, the police said on Saturday.