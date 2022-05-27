Veedhi Vizha: GCC to conduct women safety cycle rally

CHENNAI: Emphasising women safety in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct Veedhi Vizha cycle rally under Singara Chennai 2.0 on Saturday night.

A Chennai Corporation press release said that the event is conducted to create awareness on women safety. "The rally will be conducted between 8pm and 9pm, and the rally will start from 6 places such Indira Nagar MRTS, Nehru Park Metro station, LIC Metro station, Arumbakkam Metro station, Light House in Marina Beach and Marina swimming pool. The rally will end at Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar, " the release added.

Residents, who want to participate in the rally can register their names using the link https://forms.gle/Y3GBdvtWJgpuRhKCA. Mayor R Priya will also participate in the rally.