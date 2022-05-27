Tiruvallur college student falls to death from train on his way to home

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died after he slipped off the moving EMU train between Veppampattu and Chevvapettai railway station while he was returning home on Thursday. The deceased was identified as A Neethidevan, a resident of Orathur village in Thiruvalangadu near Tiruvallur. He was second year economics student in Madras Presidency College.
He was travelling in Arakonam bound train on Thursday afternoon when he fell off from the wagon between Veppampattu railway station and Chevvapettai railway station. Police said he was travelling on footboard of the train. Railway police said that he was taken in an ambulance to Tiruvallur government hospital. He succumbed to injuries later in the evening.