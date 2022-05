CHENNAI: A Siddha practitioner has been arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a Class 3 student at MKB Nagar.

The arrested man is identified as Balasubramanaian, aged 60.

The action was taken after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the MKB Nagar all women police station. After carrying out a detailed enquiry based on the compliant the police arrested the siddha practitioner for sexually assaulting the minor girl.