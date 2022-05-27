Pastor booked under Pocso for misbehaving with 12-yr-old boy

CHENNAI: The accused Karthick (45) of MKN Road in Alandur is staying in the police quarters. Karthick's wife Ananthanayagi is a police constable at Saidapet police station and Karthick is a pastor. Police said Karthick's wife used to run a chit fund in the house and on Thursday a woman along with her son came to collect the chit fund money. Police said since Ananthanayagi was not at home the woman went home and asked his son to be in the house along with Karthick and collect the cash once Ananthanayagi returns. During that time, Karthick removed the clothes of the boy and misbehaved with him. Later, the boy narrated the incident to his mother and a complaint was filed in the St Thomas Mount all-women police station. The police after an inquiry arrested Karthick under Pocso Act and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

