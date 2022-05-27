CPM hits out at Annamalai for criticising Stalin's speech

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan hit out at the BJP state president K Annamalai for criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin for raising the issues concerning the State people at the Prime Minister’s event.

“BJP leader Annamalai has stated that he was ashamed of the Chief Minister’s speech at a function attended by Prime Minister Modi. It is the duty of the Chief Minister to present the legitimate demands of the people to the Prime Minister. That is what he has done, ” he said in a tweet.

Pointing out that it was not a golu doll function to return after decorating the stage, he said that the Prime Minister who shows off the Tamil language has not even spoken about the demand for equal rights. “Does Annamalai care about all this? The Prime Minister’s speech, which did not say anything about fulfilling the demands put forward by the Chief Minister, is disappointing. But hiding all these, Annamalai criticising the chief minister’s speech shows his mediocrity,” Balakrishnan said.